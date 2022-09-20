Family, friends gather to lay Attorney Ralston Jarrett, Jr. to rest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A well-known 33-year-old Columbus criminal defense attorney was laid to rest today.

Remembered by the many young lives he touched during his short time as a top lawyer in the Fountain City, his family looked back on his life and legacy.

They said he will be remembered for his selfless spirit and helpful nature. Touting many accomplishments, possibly the one his family is most proud of is him being a loving son, brother, and uncle.

“His legacy is love. Love and laughter.”, said Jarrett’s sister Roxanne Jarrett.

“He’d do anything for you. He would help people he didn’t even know.”, said Jarrett’s father, Ralston Jarret, Sr.

Survived by his parents, sister, niece and those who loved him; they, along with the Fountain City, said their final goodbyes Tuesday morning to honor the up-and-coming attorney. Affectionately known as “Peanut,” Jarrett’s father remembers the last time he spoke with his son before his passing.

“We were just talking about that Tesla he got. Trying to let it drive itself. And I told him, that ain’t riding there. I’m not riding in no Tesla that’s gone drive me. I want to hold the wheel. He said daddy it’s easy just lean back.”, said Jarrett, Sr. “I only got one son and he was always there for me. He was my son and my best friend.”

According to his sister, the time of his funeral, 11:11, has a significant meaning. She recalled back to the day of his passing on September 8th.

“He was my best friend, and he would always do a joke when he walked in the house, and he would say, ‘is it jump on your big sister’s back day. And he would try and jump on my back, and I would be like move peanut.”, said Roxanne. “And so I was in the kitchen just trying to stay busy, and I just felt weary and just sad, and then all of a sudden, I just felt my brother’s presence around me just on my back, and I looked at the clock, and it was 11:11, and I just heard him say it’s gone be alright sis. It’s ok.”

Roxanne also clears up misconceptions about her brother’s death. Pointing out, Jarrett, a Kendrick High grad, did suffer from sickle cell and even mentored youth who suffered from the same illness before his passing.

“I do want people to know my brother did not pass from sickle cell. I do not want that to be his legacy. In fact, he really just became comfortable letting people know that he had the chronic disease because he didn’t want people to view it as a crutch. That’s not his story, so please don’t let it be yours.”, said Roxanne. “My brother was everything to me. He was my best friend. So his legacy to me is love because he told me that he loved me every day.”

His family said his party bus business that he started in 2020 will be closing, and his cases will be dispersed amongst his colleagues.

