Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Former Opelika officer indicted by grand jury on assault charge

(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County grand jury indicted a former Opelika Police Department (OPD) officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault.

According to OPD, on April 21, the department’s Patrol Supervisor received information that Officer Isaac Dominy was involved in a use of force incident.

Authorities say a subject attempted to run away from law enforcement and crashed into a light pole at Jeter Avenue and Raintree Street intersection.

Dominy arrived on the scene after the person was apprehended to assist other officers. According to the indictment, Dominy allegedly hit the subject with a closed fist, causing injury.

An internal investigation was conducted to determine whether the use of force complied with administrative policies and procedures.

The incident was recorded and given to the Lee County District Attorney’s (DA) Office as evidence.

Following the internal investigation, Dominy was terminated.

The DA’s office used all the information compiled to present a case to the grand jury, indicting the former officer.

On Sept. 9, Lee County deputies arrested Dominy, and he is now awaiting trial in the Lee County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Accident on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Victim ID’d in motorcycle crash on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
Jess Henderson
Man arrested in Muscogee County with dangerous explosives, firearms
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Eufaula Police: 4 juveniles charged with credit card fraud
No injuries after unknown suspect set camper on fire in LaGrange
Phenix City Intermediate School was temporarily on lockdown out of an abundance of caution...
ALL CLEAR: Police find no immediate threat, students safe at Phenix City Intermediate School
The Opelika Police Department is investigating and working to identify the person of interest...
Opelika police investigating ‘racially inflammatory’ post about Lee Co. Fair