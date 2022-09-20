Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road and 28th Street in Columbus.
According to News Leader 9 crews on the scene, the presence is due to a vehicular accident involving a car and motorcycle.
There are few details as of now on this incident. No injuries have been reported.
