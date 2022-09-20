Business Break
Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus

Accident on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Accident on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road and 28th Street in Columbus.

According to News Leader 9 crews on the scene, the presence is due to a vehicular accident involving a car and motorcycle.

There are few details as of now on this incident. No injuries have been reported.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we gather more information.

