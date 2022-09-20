Business Break
Man who claimed to be African prince convicted of fraud

Daryl Robert Harrison was accused of scamming 14 people out of more than $800,000 by pretending to be an African prince.(Butler County Jail via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - An Ohio man who claimed he was an African prince was convicted of fraud by a federal jury Friday.

Daryl Robert Harrison, who went by Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, swindled at least 14 people out of more than $800,000.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Harrison’s stepfather, who is awaiting trial, also is accused of being part of the scam.

Officials said the men claimed to be ministers with Power House of Prayer Ministries, a group that financially supported religious services in Ohio and Colorado.

Prosecutors said Harrison told investors, many of whom were church members, that he was a prince from Ghana with connections to African mining and trucking companies. He claimed they could get a return of up to 33% of their investments in the companies.

The two allegedly used the money for personal expenses, including luxury cars and a house rental.

Harrison’s lawyer was contacted for comment. His stepfather’s lawyer denied his client was involved in the scam.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

