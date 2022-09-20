More Hot and Sunny?? You’re Kidding!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Yep, you guessed it! The trend we have been seeing for the last week and a half will continue for the next few days. Showers and storms from that early morning wave have died out now, but we will still keep a ~slight~ chance of something else popping up in the forecast later this evening. Tomorrow and Thursday (first day of Fall!) things are still going to heat up. This is not out of the average for us here in the south, and we usually refer to it as “second summer” before we get to see true fall weather. That fall weather will kick in Friday after a cold front moves through the area. This front won’t affect rain chances much, as they will stay very close to zero until Sunday. The big change it’s bringing is a drop of temperatures back to average. We will see about a 10° difference in highs between Thursday and Friday afternoon. This front will also bring back those cooler morning temperatures, will overnight lows in the upper 50s/low 60s again. This will make for very comfortable conditions for any weekend plans you have! And again, we expect things to stay mostly dry even through Sunday when rain coverage goes up to 10-20%. The next Monday will bring yet another front (hello Fall weather patterns!) dropping afternoon highs to the mid 80s and making overnight lows very cool.

