No injuries after unknown suspect set camper on fire in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating an arson on Colonial Street.

According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), officers were called to the scene due to reports of a camper on fire.

Through their investigation, it was found that an unknown suspect started the fire in an abandoned camper.

At this time, the property damage is unknown. However, no one was injured.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact LPD at 706-883-2603.

