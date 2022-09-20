Business Break
Opelika police investigate after ‘potential threat’ to middle school

The Opelika Police Department has been made aware of a potential threat at Opelika Middle School.
The Opelika Police Department has been made aware of a potential threat at Opelika Middle School.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has been made aware of a potential threat at Opelika Middle School.

According to officials, the threat was sent through social media and shared with law enforcement at 7:15 a.m. CST.

Officers responded to the middle school along with detectives to investigate this incident.

Opelika police say there does not appear to be an immediate threat at this time. Extra patrol has been sent to all city schools as a precaution.

