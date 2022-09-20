Opelika police investigating ‘racially inflammatory’ post about Lee Co. Fair

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating and working to identify the person of interest who made a ‘racially inflammatory’ post about the Lee County Fair.

On September 19, officers were made aware of the racial inflammatory post on Facebook - where they say an individual threatened to shoot attendees of a specific demographic at the Lee County Fair.

Officers are in contact with fair officials who had previously hired officers to be present at this event. Based on the posted threats, Opelika police say they will provide more security to ensure the safety of attendees.

The situation is still under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

