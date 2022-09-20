Second summer settling into the region

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Big time summer heat is moving in just in time for the official end of summer and start of fall.

Highs climb well into the 90s, especially mid-week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

For Tuesday, we’ll have morning sunshine giving way to passing clouds around midday and perhaps a few quick showers. Rain coverage is only expected to be around 10-20% with the best chance of seeing a few showers mainly north of Columbus. This little disturbance will bring a muggier feel at times, too. Highs between 90 and 95 degrees.

Rain coverage will be up to 20% today. Even if you get the rain, it won't last long. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A lot of us will be in the upper 60s to near 70 to start Wednesday. With abundant sunshine and dry air in place thanks to a strengthening ridge of high pressure across the Plains and Mississippi Valley, we’ll have highs between 92 and 96 degrees!

No change Thursday even as it marks the official start of fall. In fact, it may be even hotter; the Storm Team 9 Alert Center is calling for highs in the mid to upper 90s. A few spots in the deep south may hit the century mark.

While it may feel unruly to have temperatures this hot in September, it’s not unusual. This “second summer” happens almost every year. We’ve only had 4 Septembers in Columbus since the late 1800s without at least one day in the 90s.

You may think fall in September, but not so fast here in the deep south! (Source: WTVM Weather)

A cold front will move through the Chattahoochee Valley Thursday night and early Friday knocking down our temperatures by about 10 degrees for Friday afternoon; our highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, which is near the average for this time of year. Forecast lows are in the upper 50s to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Another front will approach late Sunday into Monday bringing back at least a small chance of rain before a reinforcing shot of more comfortable temperatures. We’ll keep an eye on that as things dry out quickly over the coming days.

Summer heat will be in full force the next few days. Not as hot by Friday afternoon and Saturday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.