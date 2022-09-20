Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Unmarked deputy vehicle struck with gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus

(Source: MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting of an unmarked vehicle on Lamore Street in Columbus.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, a supervisor’s vehicle was riding in a well-known drug and gang area when an unknown suspect shot at the car.

The vehicle was struck four times.

However, no one was injured in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with us as we gather more details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Hurtsboro teen.
Hurtsboro teen killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 431 in Russell County
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man

Latest News

Jess Henderson
Retired Ft. Benning Ranger arrested with dangerous explosives, firearms
Accident on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
Accident causing police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Donnie Miles
Man found guilty in May 2019 shooting death of Demetrice Wright