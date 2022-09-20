Unmarked deputy vehicle struck with gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting of an unmarked vehicle on Lamore Street in Columbus.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, a supervisor’s vehicle was riding in a well-known drug and gang area when an unknown suspect shot at the car.

The vehicle was struck four times.

However, no one was injured in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

