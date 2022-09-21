Business Break
2 children, ages 2 and 4, die in Ohio apartment fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – Two of four young children critically hurt in an Ohio apartment fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Alaiya Encarnacion, 2, and Bryson Brooks, 4, both died Tuesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the coroner’s office confirmed.

The surviving children, a 6-year-old and a 9-month-old, are being treated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, officials said. The baby remains in critical condition, but the 6-year-old has improved and could be released from the hospital soon.

There were no adults in the apartment when flames started Saturday, township officials said.

Firefighters rescued the children, but all four suffered severe smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

