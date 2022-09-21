Back Columbus Blue to host first golf tournament fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Back Columbus Blue is hosting its first golf tournament fundraiser.

The golf tournament is set to take place on Thursday, September 29, at Bull Creek Golf Course - located at 7333 Lynch Road in Midland. There will be morning and afternoon tee times available.

All proceeds from the event will support first responders in the Columbus area.

Back Columbus Blue is a non-partisan, 501c3 non-profit comprised of concerned citizens who give their time and resources to support local law enforcement, fire fighters and emergency medical personnel.

