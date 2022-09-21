Business Break
Back Columbus Blue to host first golf tournament fundraiser

Back Columbus Blue is hosting its first golf tournament fundraiser.
Back Columbus Blue is hosting its first golf tournament fundraiser.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Back Columbus Blue is hosting its first golf tournament fundraiser.

The golf tournament is set to take place on Thursday, September 29, at Bull Creek Golf Course - located at 7333 Lynch Road in Midland. There will be morning and afternoon tee times available.

All proceeds from the event will support first responders in the Columbus area.

Back Columbus Blue is a non-partisan, 501c3 non-profit comprised of concerned citizens who give their time and resources to support local law enforcement, fire fighters and emergency medical personnel.

