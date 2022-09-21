Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Chambers Co. deputies arrest Dept. of Defense contractor on multiple child porn charges

Chambers Co. deputies arrest Dept. of Defense contractor on multiple child porn charges
Chambers Co. deputies arrest Dept. of Defense contractor on multiple child porn charges(Source: Chambers Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Department of Defense contractor on multiple child porn charges.

On September 8, investigators with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on electronics recovered from the 1100 block of County Road 189 in Valley.

A review of the digital content obtained from the search warrants revealed multiple sexually explicit images and videos depicting minors.

45-year-old Paul Edward Strong was arrested and charged with 35 counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age.

On Sept. 20, Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators, ALEA agents and military police arrested Strong at Ft. McClellan, Ala. - where he is employed as a DOD contractor.

Strong is being held in the Chambers County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
Dedrick Frazier
Man arrested for fatal wreck on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building
Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165

Latest News

The Opelika Police Department is investigating a second social media threat made to Opelika...
Opelika police evacuating middle school due to social media threat
Opelika police evacuating middle school due to social media threat
Murder suspect arrested over 2 years after Columbus man’s death
Suspect arrested over 2 years after Columbus man’s murder
Former Opelika officer indicted by grand jury on assault charge
Former Opelika officer indicted by grand jury on assault charge
Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165