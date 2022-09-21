Chambers Co. selected to participate in the Ala. Multi-tier System of Support

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District has been selected to participate in the Alabama Multi-tier System of Support.

It’s a framework to ensure that every student receives a high-quality education experience before graduating high school.

It will be a five-to-eight-year commitment where a designated coach will help improve the outcomes of students by providing professional learning to educators. In addition, the Chambers County school system will partner with the multi-tier system to create a plan and overall goals so that every student can achieve academic and life success.

Educational Specialist Kristie Shankles said the program will be provided at zero cost to the district.

“We want to make sure we are looking at their strategic plans and see what their goals are and what is it that we need to make sure that they’re meeting both academically. Of course, we want all of our students to be successful and have those essential skills needed to go straight into the workforce, career or into college.”

The Alabama Multi-tier System of Support will begin its coaching starting in October.

