Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Chambers Co. selected to participate in the Ala. Multi-tier System of Support

Chambers County School District
Chambers County School District(Source: Chambers County School District)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District has been selected to participate in the Alabama Multi-tier System of Support.

It’s a framework to ensure that every student receives a high-quality education experience before graduating high school.

It will be a five-to-eight-year commitment where a designated coach will help improve the outcomes of students by providing professional learning to educators. In addition, the Chambers County school system will partner with the multi-tier system to create a plan and overall goals so that every student can achieve academic and life success.

Educational Specialist Kristie Shankles said the program will be provided at zero cost to the district.

“We want to make sure we are looking at their strategic plans and see what their goals are and what is it that we need to make sure that they’re meeting both academically. Of course, we want all of our students to be successful and have those essential skills needed to go straight into the workforce, career or into college.”

The Alabama Multi-tier System of Support will begin its coaching starting in October.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
Dedrick Frazier
Man arrested for fatal wreck on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Frederick Ashmore
Man convicted to life after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Opelika

Latest News

Moe's Original Bar B Que
Moe’s Original Barbecue opens in Columbus on 6th Avenue
FAMILY: Alabama veterans, being held captive in Ukraine, have been freed
One of six suspects in the Apex School of Theology fraud case pleaded guilty in court.
One suspect pleads guilty to Apex Theology School fraud in Columbus
Barbour County schools solving teacher shortage
Barbour County schools solving teacher shortage