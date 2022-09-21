Christmas movie in production in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Can you hear those sleigh bells ringing? If you’re in LaGrange, the answer is YES! A new Christmas movie is being filmed in the heart of the city.

The LaGrange Police Department shared a photo on their Facebook page - which showed a few officers next to Ansley Gordon, who is starring in the movie being filmed in downtown LaGrange.

The post also says Nutwood Winery is a big part of this production.

This is just one addition to the number of films that have been filmed in Georgia - like “Cash Out” - starring John Travolta - which was shot in Columbus just a few months ago.

