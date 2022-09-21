Business Break
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Sept. 7

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

49-year-old Colia Lyons was reported missing from the 3200 block of Urban Avenue on September 7 at approximately 3 p.m.

Police say it is unknown what he was last seen wearing, however, Mr. Lyons does suffer from mental health issues.

If you have any information on Lyons’ whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

