Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Sept. 7

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

49-year-old Colia Lyons was reported missing from the 3200 block of Urban Avenue on September 7 at approximately 3 p.m.

Police say it is unknown what he was last seen wearing, however, Mr. Lyons does suffer from mental health issues.

If you have any information on Lyons’ whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

