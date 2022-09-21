Business Break
Crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165 leaves 1 dead

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama Highway, says the Lee County coroner.

According to ALEA, the accident happened at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 10, causing a road closure on Alabama Highway 165 near the 20-mile marker in Russell County.

All roadways are now clear at this time.

There are few details on what caused the accident.

However, stay with News Leader 9, as we will provide updates as we learn more.

