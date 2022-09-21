Crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165 leaves 1 dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama Highway, says the Lee County coroner.

According to ALEA, the accident happened at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 10, causing a road closure on Alabama Highway 165 near the 20-mile marker in Russell County.

All roadways are now clear at this time.

There are few details on what caused the accident.

