FAMILY: Alabama veterans, being held captive in Ukraine, have been freed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Alex Drueke, former U.S. soldier being held captive by Russian-backed forces, said he has been freed, along with fellow American Andy Huynh.

Drueke’s aunt, Dianna Shaw, confirmed to WBRC’s Mike Dubberly that the family received a call Wednesday morning from the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia, that both Drueke and Huynh had been freed.

Shaw said the woman from the Embassy asked Lois “Bunny” Drueke several questions in order to confirm she was his mother. The woman then put Alex Drueke on the phone and allowed him to talk to his mother. Bunny said, “He sounded strong, spoke clearly, was thinking clearly, sounded like himself.

The family doesn’t know arrangements yet on how they are going to get the men home.

Statement from the Drueke family:

“We are thrilled to announce that Alex and Andy are free. They are safely in the custody of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia and after medical checks and debriefing they will return to the States. We deeply appreciate everyone’s prayers and especially the close communication and support of our elected officials, Ukrainian Ambassador Markarova, and our members of the US embassies in Ukraine and Saudi Arabia and the US Department of State.”

BREAKING: per Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke’s aunt, the veteran from Tuscaloosa and fellow veteran Andy Hughyn of north Alabama are both free from Russian captivity. Sgt. Drueke was able to speak to his mother. Aunt says U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed pic.twitter.com/U81yQkvf1n — Mike Dubberly GDA (@MikeDubberlyGDA) September 21, 2022

Congressman Robert Aderholt released this statement: “The family of Andy Huynh has informed my office that the two veterans have been freed from their captivity in eastern Ukraine,” said Congressman Aderholt. “My office is working to get more information from the United States Department of State about the health of these men and how soon they will be brought home to their families in the U.S.”

“I want to say how thankful and relieved I am that they have been freed. Having met with Joy and Darla Black, I know they are beyond relieved and excited for this news. I know we all look forward to seeing them back safely, on American soil.”

Aderholt said according to the family of Andy Huynh, Andy and Alex are currently at the U.S. Embassy in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh where they are undergoing a medical evaluation.

Drueke and Huynh were serving in the Ukrainian Army when the unit they were assigned to came under heavy fire on June 9, 2022. The families first learned the men were missing in action on June 13, and received evidence of their captivity two days later.

New pictures of Alex Drueke (Drueke family/Dianna Shaw)

