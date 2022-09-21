Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Habitat For Humanity builds home for Americus family

The new family will be able to move into the new home by Thanksgiving.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Habitat for Humanity and New Horizons in Americus are helping a family in need to find safe and affordable housing. And the holidays, which are just around the corner, add urgency to the situation.

Some of the people working on the home came together Wednesday to continue working on a project that has been going on for about two months.

“When I tell you it’s been a dream come true, it feels like my dream is a reality. Just to know the kids have something to call home and so I’m excited about it,” Chantrell Davis, the new homeowner, said.

This is the first time that Habitat for Humanity and New Horizon have built a home together since 2005. And they hope it’s not their last.

Volunteers from both Habitat For Humanity and New Horizons are building a new home from the...
Volunteers from both Habitat For Humanity and New Horizons are building a new home from the ground up.(Source: WALB)

“Our motto for International and for Habitat is to give a hand up instead of a handout. We will make people realize that they can afford a home and the home is completely owned by them,” said Andrew Owens, board president of Habitat for Humanity.

One volunteer with Habitat for Humanity said he has helped with many other projects and says getting out of the office and doing hands-on work was what he likes most.

“This actually brought us out of the office. Working from the headquarters we work in, but we actually support all of the Habitat offices in the United States with this particular type of work. So to come out of the office and actually be hands-on working with other volunteers, seeing what we support as a mission is heart touching,” said David Wilson.

This is only a start. The new family will be able to move into the new home by Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile
Juvenile arrested after making terroristic threats to Opelika Middle School
12-year-old arrested after making ‘terroristic threats’ to Opelika Middle School
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
On August 17, investigators received a report regarding 39-year-old Sean Russell Burkey, of...
Smiths Station man arrested on over 40 child pornography charges

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
2 arrested after $2,500 worth of drugs found in home with children
2 arrested after $2,500 worth of drugs found in home with children
Kendrick High School’s Mighty Marching Cherokees is hosting their first ever high school Battle...
Kendrick High School to host first-ever Battle of the Bands
Kendrick High School to host first-ever Battle of the Bands
Kendrick High School to host first-ever Battle of the Bands
Smiths Station woman celebrates her 108th birthday
Smiths Station woman celebrates her 108th birthday