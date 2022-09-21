Business Break
Hot Again Tomorrow; Big Changes on the Way

Elise’s Forecast
tomorrow
tomorrow(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Second summer is in full swing this week, with temperatures continuing to increase tomorrow to the upper 90s. Tonight, one more evening of somewhat muggy conditions and lows in the 70s - but starting tomorrow night things are going to cool down nicely. Highs tomorrow very hot (not fall-like for the first day of the new season), but through the afternoon we will start to feel the changes on the way. Breezy and sometimes gusty winds will move in making those upper 90s a little more tolerable. Late in the evening a front will make its way through in behind those winds with cooler, drier air in its wake. That nice air will settle in by Friday, leaving temps a good bit cooler (in the mid 80s) and humidity levels extremely low. These comfortable conditions will hang around into the weekend, but then we will gradually heat back up to the low 90s again. However, don’t be discouraged by the end of that sentence because another front is on the way Sunday night! This second front will bring a few showers and storms as it moves in, but then in even more dry, cool air. Heading into the next work week we will be sitting pretty with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows around 60 every night.

