Illges Road closure postponed due to lack of crews available

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The closure of Illges Road between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Road has been postponed.

The reason for the postponement is due to lack of available railroad crews to oversee the Jack and Bore procedure of a storm water line that is part of the overall Spiderweb project, according to project engineer Philip Adams.

Once crews become available, the roadway will be closed. The date of closure is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.