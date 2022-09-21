Business Break
Moe’s Original Barbecue opens in Columbus on 6th Avenue

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midcity Yards on 6th Avenue is expanding in Columbus, and one of the first restaurants in the new business complex opened its doors.

Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que is now open for business.

The Alabama BBQ-style restaurant has crossed over the river, as it has a location in Auburn.

The restaurant owners say they are proud to be in the new business hub of Columbus.

“So we decided on Columbus when we heard of the Midcity Yards project. It’s this whole facility with the whole dog park, and a brewery next door, and they wanted original bbq to be a part of it. Plus the people of Columbus are excited to have us as well,” said Cole Gardener, owner of Moe’s.

You can get everything at Moe’s from pulled pork sandwiches to BBQ nachos.

Again, that location is the new Midcity Yards on 6th Avenue.

