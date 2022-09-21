Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

New legislation for Gold Star Families introduced by Sen. Raphael Warnock

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 22-year-old Specialist Ryan King was serving in Afghanistan in 2009 when his outpost was attached. “He was killed in action, May 1st, 2009 in Afghanistan,” says Gold Star Mother Candice King.

His mother says as a gold star family, there is not enough education surrounding what the title means. “People don’t know what a gold star is,” says King. Gold Star families are those who have lost a service member while in combat. new legislation introduced by senator Raphael Warnock called love lives on act assist military spouses with benefits after their loved one is killed in action even if they choose to remarry.

“I feel that families ought to be able to have the benefits that they deserve, right now if someone is married they are under 55 they risk losing their benefits, that shouldn’t be the case,” says Senator Warnock. It’s also a case that concerns King’s mother about her daughter-in-law. “I think it’s important for the wife or spouse to be able to count on that, because they lose a lot,” says King. The two serving together at the time of her son’s death.

“My daughter-in-law, just so happen to have been in Afghanistan at the time, my son was killed, she was at the ford operating base when word got to the base that his outpost had been attacked so she went through a lot.” says King. Now Senator Warnock is hoping this legislation will help heal the hearts of families who have lost a loved one. “When holidays come up their loved one is not at the thanksgiving table or at Christmas,” says Warnock.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
Dedrick Frazier
Man arrested for fatal wreck on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Frederick Ashmore
Man convicted to life after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Opelika

Latest News

Chambers Co. selected to participate in Ala. Multi-tier System of Support
Chambers Co. selected to participate in the Ala. Multi-tier System of Support
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile
Suspect arrested over 2 years after Columbus man’s murder
Suspect arrested over 2 years after Columbus man’s murder
Man convicted to life after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Opelika
Man convicted to life after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Opelika