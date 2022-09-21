New legislation for Gold Star Families introduced by Sen. Raphael Warnock

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 22-year-old Specialist Ryan King was serving in Afghanistan in 2009 when his outpost was attached. “He was killed in action, May 1st, 2009 in Afghanistan,” says Gold Star Mother Candice King.

His mother says as a gold star family, there is not enough education surrounding what the title means. “People don’t know what a gold star is,” says King. Gold Star families are those who have lost a service member while in combat. new legislation introduced by senator Raphael Warnock called love lives on act assist military spouses with benefits after their loved one is killed in action even if they choose to remarry.

“I feel that families ought to be able to have the benefits that they deserve, right now if someone is married they are under 55 they risk losing their benefits, that shouldn’t be the case,” says Senator Warnock. It’s also a case that concerns King’s mother about her daughter-in-law. “I think it’s important for the wife or spouse to be able to count on that, because they lose a lot,” says King. The two serving together at the time of her son’s death.

“My daughter-in-law, just so happen to have been in Afghanistan at the time, my son was killed, she was at the ford operating base when word got to the base that his outpost had been attacked so she went through a lot.” says King. Now Senator Warnock is hoping this legislation will help heal the hearts of families who have lost a loved one. “When holidays come up their loved one is not at the thanksgiving table or at Christmas,” says Warnock.

