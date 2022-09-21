One suspect pleads guilty to Apex Theology School fraud in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of six suspects in the Apex School of Theology fraud case pleaded guilty in court.

Former Apex School of Theology Director Sandra Anderson, Erica Montgomery, Leo Frank Thomas, Yolanda Thomas, Dorothy Webb and Kristina Parker are accused of stealing $12 million in financial aid money using fake students.

Erica Montgomery and her co-defendants are accused of stealing $12 million in financial aid money using fake students.

Montgomery entered her plea last Friday, September 16. She admitted that beginning in or around August 2010 and continuing until at least around May 2018, she conspired with her co-defendants to submit false FAFSA applications for students who didn’t qualify and pocket portions of their financial aid.

Court documents state the group even went as far as doing fake students’ homework and fabricating spiritual autobiographies with student’s names for applications.

Montgomery’s sentencing will be held December 15. Trial is set to begin on October 17. Count on News Leader 9 to bring you the latest developments.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.