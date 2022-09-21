Opelika police evacuating middle school due to social media threat
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a second social media threat made to Opelika Middle School - for the second day in a row.
On September 21, officers were made aware of a threat to Opelika Middle School posted to social media. Officers responded and began evacuating the building.
Opelika Police Department’s K-9 unit is currently on scene searching the building.
Once the all clear is given, students will return to the building. If a parent would like to check out their child, they should report to the Opelika Rec Center on Denson Drive.
