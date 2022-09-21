Opelika police evacuating middle school due to social media threat

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a second social media threat made to Opelika Middle School - for the second day in a row.

On September 21, officers were made aware of a threat to Opelika Middle School posted to social media. Officers responded and began evacuating the building.

Opelika Police Department’s K-9 unit is currently on scene searching the building.

Once the all clear is given, students will return to the building. If a parent would like to check out their child, they should report to the Opelika Rec Center on Denson Drive.

