Opelika police evacuating middle school due to social media threat

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a second social media threat made to Opelika Middle School - for the second day in a row.

On September 21, officers were made aware of a threat to Opelika Middle School posted to social media. Officers responded and began evacuating the building.

Opelika Police Department’s K-9 unit is currently on scene searching the building.

Once the all clear is given, students will return to the building. If a parent would like to check out their child, they should report to the Opelika Rec Center on Denson Drive.

4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
