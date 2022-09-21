Business Break
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile

(Source: Phenix City Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City police officer has been fired following a complaint about an alleged inappropriate communication with a juvenile.

According to the Phenix City Police Department, on Sept. 13, a complaint was received alleging an officer engaged in an unsuitable text exchange conversation with a person who identified themselves as a 15-year-old female.

The department immediately conducted an internal investigation.

As a result, the officer was terminated from the police department.

The identity of that officer has not been released at this time.

