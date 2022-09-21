Business Break
Surprise of a lifetime: 11-year-old gets dream room makeover

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A lucky pre-teen in the Chattahoochee Valley got a big surprise thanks to a contest sponsored by Montlick and Associates, Active Heroes, and Railway Furniture.

WTVM surprised 11-year-old Isabella Church with a surprise dream makeover just for her room.

The WTVM Dream Room Makeover is for a child of military family. Isabella’s father is a Master Sergeant with the Army, and has served our country for 18 years.

Church was nominated by her grandmother who says Isabella is a big help in the household to her other eight siblings.

We received several nominations for teens across the Valley as we have this contest every year.

We have spent the last several weeks going over nominations of names of teens submitted to us.

Congratulations to Isabella and her family.

The big reveal will be in about 3-6 weeks.

