Suspect arrested over 2 years after Columbus man’s murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in the 2020 murder of a Columbus man has been arrested.

On July 11, at approximately 4:26 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Decatur Court in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Centravius Wiggins suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiggins was pronounced dead at 5:06 p.m.

Rodney Favors was identified as a suspect in Wiggins’ death and a warrant for murder was issued for his arrest.

On September 2, 2022, Favors was arrested in San Diego, California. He was extradited to Columbus on Monday, September 19.

Favors is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorders Court Thursday, September 22 at 8:00 a.m.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Corporal Roy Green at 706-225-4261.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.