Uptown Columbus to host Local Mini Market this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus and Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show is hosting a mini market this weekend.

Local Mini Market will take place on September 24 at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The event will feature local artists, boutiques, antiques, jewelry, handcrafted items, live music and fall fun. Caleb Gamble will provide live music at noon for all shoppers and attendees to enjoy.

Admission is $5 per person, however, children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.