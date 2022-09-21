Uptown Columbus to host Local Mini Market this weekend

Business Break
Uptown Columbus to hold Local Mini Market this weekend
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus and Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show is hosting a mini market this weekend.

Local Mini Market will take place on September 24 at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The event will feature local artists, boutiques, antiques, jewelry, handcrafted items, live music and fall fun. Caleb Gamble will provide live music at noon for all shoppers and attendees to enjoy.

Admission is $5 per person, however, children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

For more information, click HERE.

