Very hot as summer officially comes to close

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two very hot days are on tap with highs well into the 90s before heat relief comes our way for the end of the workweek.

Plenty of sun Wednesday. Dry and hotter today with highs between 92 and 96 degrees.

We start off in the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday. Sunny in the morning before it turns partly cloudy later in the afternoon. It will be very hot and somewhat humid. At least a bit of a breeze may help it feel not as bad. Still, though everyone is expected to climb into the mid and upper 90s. While this kind of heat is at least 10 degrees above average, it is not uncommon in September nor is it quite at record levels. Still, it might be hard to believe Fall officially begins just after 9 PM ET Thursday.

A cold front will swing through Thursday night with most of us seeing mid to upper 60s Friday morning. Despite full sun, daytime highs Friday will be about 12 degrees cooler than Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity will be dropping as the day goes on as well.

That means the pleasant early fall weather is back Saturday morning with much cooler temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. The days will still be toasty over the weekend. Sunny and dry Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It looks more humid Sunday and a little hotter with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 ahead of another front. This one could bring a bit of rain with it. As of now, isolated showers are possible late Sunday into Monday morning.

After that, highs look to be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s for most of the last week of September.

