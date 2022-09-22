Business Break
14-year-old injured following fight at Eufaula High School

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A juvenile was injured in a fight at a Friday night football game at Eufaula High School.

The Eufaula Police Department says the altercation occurred in the school’s parking lot after the game.

According to authorities, a 14-year-old was injured while fighting with a 12-year-old.

A video of the incident has been submitted to law enforcement for an investigation, and petitions have also been obtained for both juveniles.

Police say the situation will be addressed in juvenile court, and all names will remain undisclosed.

Eufaula police are working very closely with the Eufaula City School System on the investigation and hope to detour any future incidents.

