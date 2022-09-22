16-year-old charged with murder in east Columbus apartment car fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect in an Aug. homicide has been arrested, says the Columbus Police Department.

On Sept. 21, 16-year-old Daquavius Anthony was arrested and charged with murder.

According to CPD, on Saturday, Aug. 13, its patrol unit responded to Village Square Apartments on Boxwood Blvd. regarding an accident that resulted in a car fire.

Arriving at the scene, officers found a Ford Ranger pickup truck driven through the brick wall of an apartment, causing the car and building to catch fire.

After the Columbus Fire Department extinguished the fire, a burned body was discovered, later identified as Jerry Watson, Jr.

Bullets casting were also found by investigators.

Through further investigation, Anthony was developed as a suspect, and officials issued a murder warrant for his arrest.

Anthony is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.

