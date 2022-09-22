Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

16-year-old charged with murder in east Columbus apartment car fire

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect in an Aug. homicide has been arrested, says the Columbus Police Department.

On Sept. 21, 16-year-old Daquavius Anthony was arrested and charged with murder.

According to CPD, on Saturday, Aug. 13, its patrol unit responded to Village Square Apartments on Boxwood Blvd. regarding an accident that resulted in a car fire.

Arriving at the scene, officers found a Ford Ranger pickup truck driven through the brick wall of an apartment, causing the car and building to catch fire.

After the Columbus Fire Department extinguished the fire, a burned body was discovered, later identified as Jerry Watson, Jr.

Bullets casting were also found by investigators.

Through further investigation, Anthony was developed as a suspect, and officials issued a murder warrant for his arrest.

Anthony is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile
Juvenile arrested after making terroristic threats to Opelika Middle School
12-year-old arrested after making ‘terroristic threats’ to Opelika Middle School
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
On August 17, investigators received a report regarding 39-year-old Sean Russell Burkey, of...
Smiths Station man arrested on over 40 child pornography charges

Latest News

18-year-old added to credit card fraud arrests in Eufaula
Harris County man helps Humane Society raise money
Harris County man helps Humane Society raise money
UPDATE: Officer fired sending inappropriate text messages; the man behind the text
UPDATE: Officer fired sending inappropriate text messages; the man behind the text
UPDATE: Officer fired sending inappropriate text messages; the man behind the text