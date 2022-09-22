Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

18-year-old added to credit card fraud arrests in Eufaula

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police have made another arrest in the investigation into the credit card fraud at Lakeside High School.

18-year-old Nelson Swain III was arrested on a probable cause warrant on Sept. 22. Officers charged the suspect with one count of conspiracy to fraudulently use a credit card.

Police allege that Swain conspired with one or more people to use stolen cards to purchase unauthorized goods.

According to the Eufaula Police Department, this case still remains under investigation at this time.

All five suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile
Juvenile arrested after making terroristic threats to Opelika Middle School
12-year-old arrested after making ‘terroristic threats’ to Opelika Middle School
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
On August 17, investigators received a report regarding 39-year-old Sean Russell Burkey, of...
Smiths Station man arrested on over 40 child pornography charges

Latest News

Harris County man helps Humane Society raise money
Harris County man helps Humane Society raise money
UPDATE: Officer fired sending inappropriate text messages; the man behind the text
UPDATE: Officer fired sending inappropriate text messages; the man behind the text
UPDATE: Officer fired sending inappropriate text messages; the man behind the text
Alabama Coastal Foundation launches annual kids quiz program