2 arrested after $2,500 worth of drugs found in home with children
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and a woman on multiple charges after over $2,500 worth of drugs was found in a home with three children.

During a sex offender check, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Tony Aguilar and Kristy Hurst.

They were both charged with:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession and use of a drug related object
  • Reckless conduct

As a result of this investigation, deputies seized 12.5 grams of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $2,250.

There were three children in the residence - within reach of the narcotics. DFACS was notified and the three children were removed from the residence.

This case is still under investigation.

