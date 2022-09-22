2 arrested after $2,500 worth of drugs found in home with children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and a woman on multiple charges after over $2,500 worth of drugs was found in a home with three children.

During a sex offender check, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Tony Aguilar and Kristy Hurst.

They were both charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession and use of a drug related object

Reckless conduct

As a result of this investigation, deputies seized 12.5 grams of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $2,250.

There were three children in the residence - within reach of the narcotics. DFACS was notified and the three children were removed from the residence.

This case is still under investigation.

