Alabama Coastal Foundation launches annual kids quiz program

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fifth-grade teachers could win money by teaching their students about oysters.

The Alabama Coastal Foundation launched its annual Kids Quiz Program designed to help students learn about Alabama’s coastal environment.

Registration is free, and teachers who have at least 80% class participation will be eligible to receive $100.

Organizers say there are five topics in total, so if you miss this one, there are more opportunities to enter until the end of the school year.

“Trying to get them to be aware of of the different resources, natural resources that we’ve been blessed with here in Alabama. And more you do that more than to get them to understand it more than one to protect it, and make sure their children and their children’s children will be able to do the same,” said Mark Berte.

The deadline for the first round is Oct. 12.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

