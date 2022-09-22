Business Break
Auburn to play Missouri for homecoming Saturday

((Source: Christina Chambers/WBRC))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers will play Missouri for their homecoming game Saturday.

Both Auburn an Mizzou are 2-1 for the season.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

TIME: 11 A.M. Central

LOCATION: Jorda-Hare Stadium, Auburn

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN

