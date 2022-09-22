Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Better late than never: Woman celebrates earning honorary GED at 90 years old

Ellouise Lewis, 90, received an honorary GED certificate during a graduation ceremony at Gulfport Care Center on Wednesday. (Source: WLOX)
By Amber Spradley and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A 90-year-old woman in Mississippi received an honorary GED certificate during a graduation ceremony Wednesday.

“I never did get a chance to graduate until this day,” Ellouise Lewis told WLOX.

Lewis dropped out of high school in the 10th grade and said she regretted that decision throughout her adult life.

Staff members at the nursing home where Lewis lives worked to make sure she could finish high school.

“When they told me here that I could get my GED, I was happy about it. I’m still happy,” she said, crying. “Excuse me, because this makes me happy to know that I can do this.”

“It’s a blessing to me and to my co-workers to be able to make this happen,” activity director Lisa Perdue said.

Lewis worked with Wells of SouthGate, a Christian-based learning center in Gulfport, to prepare for the exam.

She was the organization’s first recipient after passing a mock test administered by the group.

Although it is not an official GED, the honorary GED certificate she was presented with illustrates her knowledge and determination to complete SouthGate’s course.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile
Juvenile arrested after making terroristic threats to Opelika Middle School
12-year-old arrested after making ‘terroristic threats’ to Opelika Middle School
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
On August 17, investigators received a report regarding 39-year-old Sean Russell Burkey, of...
Smiths Station man arrested on over 40 child pornography charges

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in the United Nations Security Council Session...
US: Security Council must tell Russia to stop nuke threats
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
Missile strikes keep hitting Ukraine despite prisoner swap
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at...
Powell’s stark message: Inflation fight may cause recession