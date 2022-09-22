Cold Front Coming; Pleasant End to Week & Start to the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Friday, a cold front will make for some big changes in our forecast, starting out with drier and cooler air in the morning with many spots in the low and mid 60s as we start the day. Highs will be in the low and mid 80s in spots during the afternoon with plenty of sunshine, and the weather looks wonderful for high school football and other activities Friday evening or night. Saturday looks about the same with an even cooler start in the morning - lows in the 50s - and we will prepare for a warm-up going into Sunday with highs again around 90. This will be out ahead of the next cold front that will impact our area - bringing with it a chance at some showers Sunday afternoon and evening, perhaps into Sunday night. The coverage won’t be very high (10-20%), and most will stay dry. The weather for next week looks dry with some sun and clouds. HIghs wills tay in the low to mid 80s (perhaps even in the 70s Thursday and Friday for some), with lows generally in the mid to upper 50s, with some of the warmer spots back in the lower 60s. We will be watching the tropics closely, as a system that will be moving into the Gulf may have impacts on our weather by late next week.

