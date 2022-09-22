Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Cold Front Coming; Pleasant End to Week & Start to the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Now smack dab in the middle of peak storm season -- the tropics are starting to heat up and...
Now smack dab in the middle of peak storm season -- the tropics are starting to heat up and become more active. The FOX 10 Storm Team now watching a new wave that could possibly impact the Gulf Coast.(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Friday, a cold front will make for some big changes in our forecast, starting out with drier and cooler air in the morning with many spots in the low and mid 60s as we start the day. Highs will be in the low and mid 80s in spots during the afternoon with plenty of sunshine, and the weather looks wonderful for high school football and other activities Friday evening or night. Saturday looks about the same with an even cooler start in the morning - lows in the 50s - and we will prepare for a warm-up going into Sunday with highs again around 90. This will be out ahead of the next cold front that will impact our area - bringing with it a chance at some showers Sunday afternoon and evening, perhaps into Sunday night. The coverage won’t be very high (10-20%), and most will stay dry. The weather for next week looks dry with some sun and clouds. HIghs wills tay in the low to mid 80s (perhaps even in the 70s Thursday and Friday for some), with lows generally in the mid to upper 50s, with some of the warmer spots back in the lower 60s. We will be watching the tropics closely, as a system that will be moving into the Gulf may have impacts on our weather by late next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile
Juvenile arrested after making terroristic threats to Opelika Middle School
12-year-old arrested after making ‘terroristic threats’ to Opelika Middle School
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
On August 17, investigators received a report regarding 39-year-old Sean Russell Burkey, of...
Smiths Station man arrested on over 40 child pornography charges

Latest News

Highs climb into the mid and upper 90s across the region, but cooler air will already be moving...
Welcome to “Hotumn”, No heat relief just yet
One more very hot day before it actually feels a little more like early fall.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
tomorrow
Hot Again Tomorrow; Big Changes on the Way
After highs in the upper 80s yesterday due to rain, it will be dry and hotter today!
Very hot as summer officially comes to close