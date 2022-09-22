Eufaula City Schools announces new athletic policies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Eufaula City Schools released its new athletic policies to combat recent events locally at the school and nationally.

According to school officials, to improve the safety and sportsmanship of students, parents and community members for all school-sponsored activities, the following procedure will be implemented immediately:

To enter Eufaula City Schools athletic events, every person under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 19 or be a Eufaula High School student. The adult is responsible for the person under 16 throughout the entire athletic event. Parents may no longer drop off their children under 16 that are not Eufaula High School students. All individuals not accompanied by an adult aged 19 or older must have a valid photo ID indicating they are 16 years or older or a Eufaula High School-issued ID. No outside food or drink may be brought into the stadium or gym. The public may not enter the playing field or court before, during or after a competition. Any bags brought into the stadium or gym must be clear/transparent. Metal detection devices will be used at the gates. Visitor supporter parking will be at the Eufaula Community Center (750 Lake Drive) for football games. Home team supporter parking will be in front of Eufaula High School. Signs indicating this new parking arrangement will be visible. As always, no one should loiter in the parking lots, and no one should stand and gather in the walkways (between the concession stand and bleachers) during a game.

School officials ask that spectators arrive early for events until everyone is accustomed to the new practices.

Eufaula City Schools also state its working closely with the Eufaula Police Department to ensure all safety.

