Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Family of Alex Drueke excited for release after 104 days in Russian captivity

Bunny Drueke received confirmation from the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia that her son Alex is...
Bunny Drueke received confirmation from the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia that her son Alex is free from Russian captivity.(Bunny Drueke)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Alabama men captured by Russian forces are free after spending 104 days in captivity.

The state department says Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh were part of a negotiated prisoner exchange.

“He said I’m free and I just kept saying, ‘Free? You’re free?’” said Bunny Drueke, the mother of Alex Drueke. “I just couldn’t comprehend it. It’s still hard to believe now. It was just really, really exciting!”

Alex and Andy were serving with the Ukraine Army as volunteers when they were captured and held as prisoners of war by Russian forces for months.

“It had been about six weeks since the last call that he was allowed to make in captivity,” said Dianna Shaw, the aunt of Alex Drueke. “He just confirmed, ‘Yes, I’m fine. I’m OK. I can’t wait to see everybody. How’s my dog Diesel?’”

The two women say the call came seemingly out of nowhere.

“When I got that call I looked at the phone and thought, ‘I don’t know anyone in Saudi Arabia, but what the heck? I’ll just go ahead and take it!” said Bunny.

The best news possible was waiting on the other end of the line.

They say a woman with the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia asked Bunny several questions in order to confirm she was his mother. The woman then put Alex Drueke on the phone.

“I said, ‘Alex?’” explained Bunny. “He said ‘Hi mama. It’s your favorite child’ and I knew it was Alex because that’s a joke between him and his three siblings. He didn’t talk long. He sounded strong and he sounded happy.”

She went on to say the moment was something they were praying for: “I knew there were so many people working behind the scenes to make this happen and suddenly, it happened!”

The family doesn’t know arrangements yet on how or when they are going to get the men home, but they’re thankful to be closer to having them on Alabama soil.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile
Juvenile arrested after making terroristic threats to Opelika Middle School
12-year-old arrested after making ‘terroristic threats’ to Opelika Middle School
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
On August 17, investigators received a report regarding 39-year-old Sean Russell Burkey, of...
Smiths Station man arrested on over 40 child pornography charges

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
2 arrested after $2,500 worth of drugs found in home with children
2 arrested after $2,500 worth of drugs found in home with children
Kendrick High School’s Mighty Marching Cherokees is hosting their first ever high school Battle...
Kendrick High School to host first-ever Battle of the Bands
Kendrick High School to host first-ever Battle of the Bands
Kendrick High School to host first-ever Battle of the Bands
Smiths Station woman celebrates her 108th birthday
Smiths Station woman celebrates her 108th birthday