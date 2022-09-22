Freedom Fidos organization training service dogs in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Service animals are important to many people with limitations. Statistics show dozens of laws for emotional support animals like dogs passed between 2018–2020 to protect people in need of a service animal.

Freedom Fidos is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that rescues dogs and the trains them to become medical instrument service dogs.

This means the dogs are trained to help detect medical conditions and aid in companion emergencies. The animals are also there for emotional support and comfort.

Veteran and Founder of freedom Fidos Matt Burgess said he trains the dogs and provides them at no costs to disabled veterans and first responders.

After adopting his dog brinks who was untrained he said in 2013 an incident he experienced with brinks gave him the inspiration he needed to formally train his dog and help others.

“I was working on building a privacy fence and the wind blew a board and knocked me unconscious which I was susceptible to with traumatic brain injury, said veteran and founder of Freedom Fidos Matt Burgess. “I found out later as an untrained pup he jump an existing 5 foot wire fence, went and alerted my neighbor and scratched her door, and jumped back over the fence.”

The organization will host a golf fundraiser called Links for Brinks to help bring awareness to the nonprofits efforts. The event will be at Bull Creek. For more information on the fundraiser and the organization you can visit Freedom Fidos website.

