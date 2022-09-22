Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Freedom Fidos organization training service dogs in Columbus

Freedom Fidos organization training service dogs in Columbus
By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Service animals are important to many people with limitations. Statistics show dozens of laws for emotional support animals like dogs passed between 2018–2020 to protect people in need of a service animal.

Freedom Fidos is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that rescues dogs and the trains them to become medical instrument service dogs.

This means the dogs are trained to help detect medical conditions and aid in companion emergencies. The animals are also there for emotional support and comfort.

Veteran and Founder of freedom Fidos Matt Burgess said he trains the dogs and provides them at no costs to disabled veterans and first responders.

After adopting his dog brinks who was untrained he said in 2013 an incident he experienced with brinks gave him the inspiration he needed to formally train his dog and help others.

“I was working on building a privacy fence and the wind blew a board and knocked me unconscious which I was susceptible to with traumatic brain injury, said veteran and founder of Freedom Fidos Matt Burgess. “I found out later as an untrained pup he jump an existing 5 foot wire fence, went and alerted my neighbor and scratched her door, and jumped back over the fence.”

The organization will host a golf fundraiser called Links for Brinks to help bring awareness to the nonprofits efforts. The event will be at Bull Creek. For more information on the fundraiser and the organization you can visit Freedom Fidos website.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile
Juvenile arrested after making terroristic threats to Opelika Middle School
12-year-old arrested after making ‘terroristic threats’ to Opelika Middle School
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
On August 17, investigators received a report regarding 39-year-old Sean Russell Burkey, of...
Smiths Station man arrested on over 40 child pornography charges

Latest News

Keyon Black, of Opelika, was arrested on Sept. 21 on a felony warrant for capital murder
23-year-old murder suspect arrested by Auburn police
INTERVIEW: Heart transplant recipient, biomedical engineer discusses the lack of women in STEM
INTERVIEW: Heart transplant recipient, biomedical engineer discusses the lack of women in STEM
Freedom Fidos organization training service dogs in Columbus
Freedom Fidos organization training service dogs in Columbus
Love Like Lexi Project giving area youth hope
Love Like Lexi Project giving Chattahoochee Valley youth hope