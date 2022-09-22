Harris County man helps Humane Society raise money

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Harris County man is helping the Humane Society raise money with bees.

Currently, many animal shelters throughout the country are overcrowded and need additional funding.

Kevin Weis has volunteered at the Humane Society of Harris County for several years.

He saw the need for additional funding and merged his hobby of beekeeping and honey making to help.

Weis bottles his ‘Humane Honey,’ which is 100% raw, donating all proceeds to the local shelter.

He says it’s’ the least he can do to help the environment and animals in his community.

“I love that I’m helping the planet with pollination, and I love that the honey helps dogs and cats. The humane society’s slogan is be part of the solution, so I want to be part of the solution. I want to help people, help the animals. Love is the answer,” said Weis.

‘Humane Honey’ is sold a the Humane Society of Harris County.

Click here to purchase the honey or donate to the Bee Project and the organization.

