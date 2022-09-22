Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Harris County man helps Humane Society raise money

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Harris County man is helping the Humane Society raise money with bees.

Currently, many animal shelters throughout the country are overcrowded and need additional funding.

Kevin Weis has volunteered at the Humane Society of Harris County for several years.

He saw the need for additional funding and merged his hobby of beekeeping and honey making to help.

Weis bottles his ‘Humane Honey,’ which is 100% raw, donating all proceeds to the local shelter.

He says it’s’ the least he can do to help the environment and animals in his community.

“I love that I’m helping the planet with pollination, and I love that the honey helps dogs and cats. The humane society’s slogan is be part of the solution, so I want to be part of the solution. I want to help people, help the animals. Love is the answer,” said Weis.

‘Humane Honey’ is sold a the Humane Society of Harris County.

Click here to purchase the honey or donate to the Bee Project and the organization.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile
Juvenile arrested after making terroristic threats to Opelika Middle School
12-year-old arrested after making ‘terroristic threats’ to Opelika Middle School
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
On August 17, investigators received a report regarding 39-year-old Sean Russell Burkey, of...
Smiths Station man arrested on over 40 child pornography charges

Latest News

Alabama Coastal Foundation launches annual kids quiz program
Kendrick High School’s Mighty Marching Cherokees is hosting their first ever high school Battle...
Kendrick High School to host first-ever Battle of the Bands
Smiths Station woman celebrates her 108th birthday
Smiths Station woman celebrates her 108th birthday
Freedom Fidos organization training service dogs in Columbus
Freedom Fidos organization training service dogs in Columbus