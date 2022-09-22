INTERVIEW: Heart transplant recipient, biomedical engineer discusses the lack of women in STEM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Census data show women are nearly half of the U.S. workforce but hold just 27% of jobs in science, technology, engineering and math.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor’s statistics anticipates the need for over 1 million STEM workers by the year 2030. With World Heart Day approaching, it’s an opportunity to discuss the advancement of women in STEM.

Our Ben Stanfield spoke with McKenzie Tannhauser - who is a heart transplant recipient and also a biomedical engineer - on the statistics of women in STEM.

Full interview below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.