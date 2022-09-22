Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

INTERVIEW: Heart transplant recipient, biomedical engineer discusses the lack of women in STEM

INTERVIEW: Heart transplant recipient, biomedical engineer discusses the lack of women in STEM
INTERVIEW: Heart transplant recipient, biomedical engineer discusses the lack of women in STEM
By WTVM Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Census data show women are nearly half of the U.S. workforce but hold just 27% of jobs in science, technology, engineering and math.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor’s statistics anticipates the need for over 1 million STEM workers by the year 2030. With World Heart Day approaching, it’s an opportunity to discuss the advancement of women in STEM.

Our Ben Stanfield spoke with McKenzie Tannhauser - who is a heart transplant recipient and also a biomedical engineer - on the statistics of women in STEM.

Full interview below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile
Juvenile arrested after making terroristic threats to Opelika Middle School
12-year-old arrested after making ‘terroristic threats’ to Opelika Middle School
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
On August 17, investigators received a report regarding 39-year-old Sean Russell Burkey, of...
Smiths Station man arrested on over 40 child pornography charges

Latest News

FAMILY: Alabama veterans, being held captive in Ukraine, have been freed
Crews battle structure fire in Hurtsboro
Crews battle structure fire in Hurtsboro
Crews battle structure fire in Hurtsboro
Crews battle structure fire in Hurtsboro
Keyon Black, of Opelika, was arrested on Sept. 21 on a felony warrant for capital murder
23-year-old murder suspect arrested by Auburn police