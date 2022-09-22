INTERVIEW: Heart transplant recipient, biomedical engineer discusses the lack of women in STEM
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Census data show women are nearly half of the U.S. workforce but hold just 27% of jobs in science, technology, engineering and math.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor’s statistics anticipates the need for over 1 million STEM workers by the year 2030. With World Heart Day approaching, it’s an opportunity to discuss the advancement of women in STEM.
Our Ben Stanfield spoke with McKenzie Tannhauser - who is a heart transplant recipient and also a biomedical engineer - on the statistics of women in STEM.
Full interview below:
