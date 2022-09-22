Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect

FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...
FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State Library where Vice President Kamala Harris was meeting with Indiana legislators to discuss reproductive rights in Indianapolis on July 25, 2022.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state’s abortion ban from being enforced, putting the new law on hold as abortion clinic operators argue that it violates the state constitution.

Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a preliminary injunction against the ban that took effect one week ago. The injunction was sought by abortion clinic operators who argued in a lawsuit that the state constitution protects access to the medical procedure.

The ban was approved by the state’s Republican-dominated Legislature on Aug. 5 and signed by GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb. That made Indiana the first state to enact tighter abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated federal abortion protections by overturning Roe v. Wade in June.

The judge wrote “there is reasonable likelihood that this significant restriction of personal autonomy offends the liberty guarantees of the Indiana Constitution” and that the clinics will prevail in the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile
Juvenile arrested after making terroristic threats to Opelika Middle School
12-year-old arrested after making ‘terroristic threats’ to Opelika Middle School
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
On August 17, investigators received a report regarding 39-year-old Sean Russell Burkey, of...
Smiths Station man arrested on over 40 child pornography charges

Latest News

Freedom Fidos organization training service dogs in Columbus
Freedom Fidos organization training service dogs in Columbus
California's first undocumented immigrant lawyer shares his story in new documentary...
California's first undocumented immigrant lawyer shares his story in new documentary
The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment using...
Army adds polices to handle sexual harassment
Freedom Fidos organization training service dogs in Columbus
Freedom Fidos organization training service dogs in Columbus