Kendrick High School to host first-ever Battle of the Bands

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kendrick High School’s Mighty Marching Cherokees is hosting their first ever high school Battle of the Bands.

It’s taking place Saturday, September 24 at Columbus State University. Doors are opening at 12 at the Frank G. Lumpkin Jr. Center on CSU’s campus.

Kendrick High School’s Band Director, Jocelyn Todd, spoke with our Roslyn Giles on the topic.

Full interview below:

