Love Like Lexi Project giving Chattahoochee Valley youth hope

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In 2019, 18-year-old Lexi Webb was preparing for college, was class president and homecoming queen but things quickly took a turn.

“In 2019, my daughter Lexi took her life. She was a senior in high school,” said Andrea Mills.

A life gone too soon, but with everything there is a purpose.

“As a mom and a registered clinical nurse, I wanted to understand why this had happened,” said Mills.

While grieving the loss of her daughter, Mills wanted to find the answers as to why she lost her daughter so tragically. Those answers were the bridge that led to her starting the Love Like Lexi Project in 2021.

“After we had the 5th suicide in our community, I decided to share with others what I had found,” said Mills.

Suicide is the third-leading cause of death among young people and the second-leading cause of death among college students, according to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

The Love Like Lexi Project holds workshop assemblies sharing Lexi’s story with parents and youth.

“We want to share the story with them and give them the tools we needed,” stated Mills.

Promoting a safe space for peer communication along with teaching coping strategies and getting students to take a life pledge. And in one year the organization is making a difference.

To date, they’ve gone into 13 schools throughout the Chattahoochee Valley and have watched 10,000 youth pledge to choose to life despite what may come their way.

The Love Like Lexi Project is equipping kids with the knowledge to know their lives are filled with purpose, and hope for the future.

“You have to see the impact it has on these kids”, said Love Like Lexi volunteer Torrey Blair. “It’s ok to be vulnerable, not only is it helping them, but it’s helping their peers.”

If you or someone you know needs help or need someone to talk to you can call the National Suicide and Crisis hotline at 988. And for anyone looking to host the Love Like Lexi Project at a school or organization you can contact the organization here on their website.

