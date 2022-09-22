Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Official: Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate at border Sept. 30

Cars pass a monument marking the border between the United States and Canada on Wednesday,...
Cars pass a monument marking the border between the United States and Canada on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Highgate Springs, Vt.(AP Photo/Wilson Ring)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed off on Canada dropping the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of September, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country. No change in the mandate is expected in the U.S. in the near term.

Unvaccinated foreign travelers who are allowed to enter Canada are currently subject to mandatory arrival tests and a 14-day quarantine.

The official said that Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the border expire Sept. 30. The official said earlier this week the prime minister need to give final sign off. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Trudeau’s Liberal government is still deciding whether to maintain the requirement for passengers to wear face masks on trains and airplanes.

Unvaccinated professional athletes like major league baseball players would be allowed to play in Toronto in the playoffs should the Blue Jays make the postseason. They currently are not allowed to cross the border into Canada.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile
Juvenile arrested after making terroristic threats to Opelika Middle School
12-year-old arrested after making ‘terroristic threats’ to Opelika Middle School
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
On August 17, investigators received a report regarding 39-year-old Sean Russell Burkey, of...
Smiths Station man arrested on over 40 child pornography charges

Latest News

Alex Jones testifies Thursday in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies
A man plays a slot machine at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on Aug. 8, 2022. On...
Execs: US casinos learned some useful lessons from pandemic
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, on Capitol...
House Democrats pass police funding bills despite divisions
FILE - Students stand at the sign of Oxford High School where memorial items are being placed...
Lawyer: Teen a worry months before Michigan school shooting
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its rescue team rescued 46 cats and kittens from filthy...
Rescuers seize nearly 50 cats living in deplorable conditions, animal shelter says