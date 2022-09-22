Opelika police arrest man on multiple drug charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars following Opelika detectives conducting a search warrant on Lake Street.

According to Opelika authorities, 34-year-old Reginald Swint was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana.

The warrant was executed regarding illegal drug activity.

Police say Swint was also arrested on a felony bond revocation warrant from a prior illegal narcotics and firearm charge.

Because of his prior warrants, the suspect will remain in jail until his trial date.

This case is still under investigation, and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Unit at 334-705-5220.

