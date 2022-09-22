Smiths Station woman celebrates her 108th birthday
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Smiths Station woman is celebration her 108th birthday today!
Francis Ella Cook was born on Sept. 22, 1914. She lives in a small town called Motts, just outside of Smiths Station.
Cook is a mom to 10 children, she has more than 20 grandchildren and so many great-grandchildren that the family says there’s too many to count. Mrs. Cook is a widow after losing her husband in their 60′s.
She worked at Phenix City Healthcare for many years as well.
Today we celebrate Francis Ella Cook with a huge piece of cake and happy wishes!
