Smiths Station woman celebrates her 108th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Smiths Station woman is celebration her 108th birthday today!

Francis Ella Cook was born on Sept. 22, 1914. She lives in a small town called Motts, just outside of Smiths Station.

Cook is a mom to 10 children, she has more than 20 grandchildren and so many great-grandchildren that the family says there’s too many to count. Mrs. Cook is a widow after losing her husband in their 60′s.

She worked at Phenix City Healthcare for many years as well.

Today we celebrate Francis Ella Cook with a huge piece of cake and happy wishes!

