Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination

GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at Kroger stores are being recalled over possible listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The GHGA company is recalling around two dozen products, including some diced vegetables and salsas, after a product sample tested positive for listeria.

The full list of recalled products can be found on the FDA’s site.

The products were sold to Kroger and distributed to retail stores on Sept. 11, 2022. They were sold primarily in Kroger stores in the produce or deli sections in Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

No other GHGA products are affected by the recall.

The Sell-by Date for the recalled products has expired, and the products have already been removed from store shelves and are no longer for sale, but they “could still be in possession of consumers,” according to the FDA announcement.

Listeria infection can cause symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and can be serious and sometimes fatal in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

The company said it was not aware of any illnesses linked to the recall, according to the FDA’s announcement, which the agency posted Tuesday.

Customers who purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or to discard them.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile
Juvenile arrested after making terroristic threats to Opelika Middle School
12-year-old arrested after making ‘terroristic threats’ to Opelika Middle School
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
On August 17, investigators received a report regarding 39-year-old Sean Russell Burkey, of...
Smiths Station man arrested on over 40 child pornography charges

Latest News

An abortion protest is shown in this file photo.
White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to an Oconee County school administrator after announcing K-12...
Education takes an unusual back seat in Georgia election
Kendrick High School’s Mighty Marching Cherokees is hosting their first ever high school Battle...
Kendrick High School to host first-ever Battle of the Bands
Kendrick High School to host first-ever Battle of the Bands
Kendrick High School to host first-ever Battle of the Bands
Smiths Station woman celebrates her 108th birthday
Smiths Station woman celebrates her 108th birthday